Messe Düsseldorf buys stake in Colombiaplast trade show

Messe Düsseldorf, the organizer of the K trade show in Germany, has purchased a share of Colombiaplast, one of the most important industry trade shows in Latin America.

“With this agreement, Messe Düsseldorf adds Colombiaplast to its “Global Gate” portfolio of plastics and rubber trade fairs,” the organization said in a news release. “Colombia is one of the fastest growing markets for plastics technology in Latin America and Colombiaplast is the most important trade fair here. [Our] expertise in organizing plastics and rubber trade fairs around the world…[will] help to grow the trade show.”

The next Colombiaplast is scheduled for June 22-25 at Corferias, the International Business and Exhibition Center of Bogota.

The most recent Colombiaplast show, in 2018, featured 172 national and international exhibitors and attracted over 43,000 visitors. In addition to companies from Colombia and the surrounding region, Canada, Caribbean, Central America, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the U.S., exhibitors from Brazil, China, Taiwan, and Qatar participated for the first time.