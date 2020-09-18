Medical parts maker Saint-Gobain acquires France-based MS Techniques/Transluminal

In a move that broadens its medical components capabilities, Solon, Ohio-based medical device maker Saint-Gobain Life Sciences has acquired Pompey, France-based MS Techniques and Transluminal, a designer and extruder of minimally invasive catheter systems, specifically for the cardio-vascular market.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a press release, Saint-Gobain said that MS Techniques/Transluminal – which employs 137 people – will be integrated within Saint-Gobain Life Sciences’ Medical Components business unit.

“We are looking forward to welcoming MS Techniques and Transluminal to the Saint-Gobain Medical family,” said John Schmitz, general manager, Saint-Gobain’s medical components and electronics. “Aligning with our growth strategy, they strengthen our presence in Europe, broaden our precision extrusion capabilities and catheter design expertise, helping us further expand into the interventional and minimally invasive market.”

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences is part of the Saint Gobain group, which is headquartered near Paris. The group operates in 70 countries with more than 180,000 employees. It reported sales of 42.6 billion euros in 2019.