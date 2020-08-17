Measuring equipment maker Mahr names new GM of sales for North America

Providence, R.I.-based Mahr Inc., a manufacturer of precision measurement equipment used for dimensional metrology, has named industry veteran Bill Taylor as its new general manager, sales, for the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to field sales, he will oversee the marketing, product management, application engineering, service, customer resource center and distribution teams.

Taylor has more than 20 years of industrial experience and has held leadership positions with companies including Kistler Instrument, Kokusia Inc. and Wellman Thermal Systems.

He also served as a Commander in the U.S. Army during deployment in Afghanistan and served in the National Guard. Bill graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology.