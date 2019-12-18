Mattel aims for 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030

December 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Toy maker Mattel Inc. has announced the goal of using only recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

In a Dec. 18 statement, the El Segundo, Calif.-based company said it will start by debuting an environmentally sustainable version of its famous Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack baby toy by June 2020.

By the end of the year, all Rock-a-Stack toys worldwide will be made from sugarcane-based polyethylene and packaged in 100 per cent recycled or sustainably sourced materials, the statement said. The Rock-a-Stack toys were launched by Fisher-Price in 1960 to introduce babies to relative size and stacking.

This new target expands on Mattel’s “Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles”, which were announced in 2011. Mattel now sources 93 per cent of the paper and wood fibre used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90 per cent. In addition, the company has adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

And earlier this year, Mattel established an Environmental Sustainability Council comprised of a cross-functional team of leaders dedicated to advancing the firm’s sustainability efforts in several areas, including materials innovation.

“Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority at Mattel and creating sustainable products and packaging is an important part of our commitment to the planet,” said Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chairman and CEO. “Our dedicated cross-functional team made sustainability a key priority throughout the product and packaging design and production process. Today, we are delivering on that priority by announcing our first product made from sustainable materials and we look forward to expanding our efforts to all Mattel brands.”