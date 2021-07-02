Management succession at Kautex Maschinenbau

Germany-based extrusion blow molding specialist Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH has named Christian Pum as managing director of sales, succeeding Andreas Lichtenauer.

Pum, who will be responsible for global sales, will take over on Aug. 1, the company said in a news release, with CEO Thomas Hartkämper also being responsible for the service business unit in the future “to strengthen the overall customer focus.”

“The succession plan follows a long-term change process and is part of the new orientation of Kautex Maschinenbau,” the news release said.

“Part of this strategy is also the succession planning in [our] management, always in line with the new vision, mission and philosophy for the future Kautex,” Hartkämper said. “Now it’s time to initiate this change in sales and service as well.”

Lichtenauer has helped shape a successful era for the company, Hartkämper continued, and was “instrumental in building up the Chinese market.”