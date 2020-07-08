Management change at Sumitomo Demag Italia

July 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

With effect from June 1, 2020, Paolo Zirondoli has taken the position of managing director at the Italian subsidiary of German/Japanese injection molding machine maker Sumitomo Demag Plastics Machinery.

He succeeds Roberto Sallemi, who headed the company since its founding in 2018.

Zirondoli has been working for Sumitomo Demag for more than 26 years, including in positions as director international sales and general manager sales.

“The Italian market plays an important role for us,” said Sumitomo Demag CEO Gerd Liebig. “To underline this importance, we are sending Paolo Zirondoli, our most experienced salesman, to Italy. His aim is to dovetail the organisation more closely with the central functions in Schwaig, Germany. At the same time, he will further expand the strategic focus on our all-electric machine series and align it with the important markets of packaging and medical.”

“The Italian market is currently facing great challenges due to COVID-19,” Zirondoli said. “I feel the need to support my fellow countrymen in this difficult situation and to offer solutions for the plastics industry that are both sustainable and economical.”