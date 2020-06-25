Maguire now distributing for Rapid Granulator in Ontario, central and western Canada

June 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Auxiliary equipment supplier Maguire Products Canada Inc. is now the distributor for size reduction technology specialist Rapid Granulator in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Founded more than 75 years ago, Rapid is a leader in granulator and shredder development, manufacturing, and marketing. The company is headquartered in Bredaryd, Sweden, and has its North American headquarters in Leetsdale, Pa.

“My business relationship with Rapid’s president Jim Hoffman goes back about 40 years, so there’s a lot of trust on both sides, and I know this partnership will benefit our customers,” said Maguire Canada general manager Brian Davis. “Rapid makes top-quality granulators and related equipment and has a large population of existing customers, and the Maguire Canada team will now provide local sales and service support for them in the provinces we’re distributing in.”

Maguire Canada is headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.