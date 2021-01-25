Maguire buys minority share of bulk material handling systems maker O.A. Newton

Auxiliary equipment maker Maguire Products Inc. has acquired a minority share of O.A. Newton, a Bridgeville, Del.-based provider of bulk material handling systems to the wood-plastic composite, flexible and rigid PVC, and carbon black markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

O.A. Newton engineers, fabricates, and installs complete systems for the unloading, storage, conveying, and blending of process ingredients, including controls and ancillary equipment. The company serves the plastics, tire, and other industries, including those processing dry bulk solids and hard-to-handle materials.

In a Jan. 25 news release, Aston, Pa.-based Maguire Products said that O.A. Newton will continue to operate separately, but that “the investment has the potential to expand [its] capabilities in the material handling phase of the process industries.” Maguire Products supplies handling systems directly connected to the plastics molding and extrusion processes, such as dryers, loaders, blenders, and feeders.

“This investment broadens our offering to the plastics industry and allows us to serve markets that we would otherwise never reach with our current product line,” said Maguire Products owner and president Steve Maguire. “We can now refer inquiries for bulk material handling directly to O.A. Newton and can work together with them as projects require.”

“Our affiliation with the Maguire family of companies provides us with access to a sales organization that has a global reach,” said Rob Rider, Jr., president and CEO of O.A. Newton. “It will greatly improve our ability to grow our customer base. The synergies between all the companies will have a compounding effect on all of us.”

Maguire Products is represented in Canada by Maguire Products Canada Inc., which is headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.