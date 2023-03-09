Machine builder Niigata spins off injection molding unit

Japan-based machine builder Niigata Machine Techno Co. Ltd. has spun off the injection molding side of its business into a separate entity focused on selling injection molding machines worldwide.

The new company is called Niigata Machinery Co. Ltd., and will be headquartered in a new multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Niigata City, Japan, to consolidate all aspects of the injection molding business from research, design and engineering to fabrication, manufacturing, and warehousing.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in two years, Niigata officials said in a March 8 news release.

The new plant will also be a benefit to its U.S.-based subsidiary Niigata Machine Techno USA, which services the North American market. “We’ve been the midst of a major growth surge for our MDS8000 all-electric injection molding machines that could not be supported by our existing facility,” said Steve Cunningham, general manager of Niigata Machine Techno USA’s injection molding division. “When our new facility opens in 2025, we’ll not only be able to support this growth surge, but we expect to significantly shorten lead-times throughout North America so that we can get new machines out to customers on a timely basis.”

Advertisement

The new plant in Niigata City will have the technology and staff to support Niigata’s strategic growth plan to build larger injection molding machines above 500 tons to 1,000 tons, the release said.

“With our new plant and the current strength of our engineering group, along with new technology and additional skilled personnel, Niigata is breathing new life into our entire organization,” Cunningham said. “The potential for new business growth in North America and beyond is unlimited, and we’re just getting started.”

Niigata Machine Techno USA is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Ill.