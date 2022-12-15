Maag Pump buys Witte Pumps & Technology

In a move that allows it to establish a new business unit, plastics processing technology maker Maag Pump Systems has acquired Germany-based Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1984, Witte develops and manufactures gear pumps and provides aftermarket parts and services for the chemical, plastic and polymer processing, food-and-beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

With the acquisition of Witte, Maag officials say they will establish a new integrated Gear Pumps business unit, which will be led by Witte’s managing director and former owner Sven Wieczorek.

Maag has production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the U.S. and China, as well as service centres and sales offices in France, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil. Witte manufactures in Germany and has sales offices and service centres in the U.S. and China.

“The acquisition of Witte represents a major step in making Maag the go-to partner for our customers’ most critical and demanding gear pump needs,” Maag president Ueli Thürig said in a statement. “Maag’s advanced and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities will increase the availability and supply security of gear pumps to Witte’s customers. Combining Witte and Maag’s gear pump businesses into a new integrated business unit will amplify the attractiveness of our technological solutions and product offerings to our customers, and our worldwide footprint will allow us to better serve our global customer base.”

Maag, which makes polymer extraction pump systems, is headquartered in Oberglatt, Switzerland.