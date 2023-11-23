Lego expanding production in Mexico

The packing facility and warehouse extension in Monterrey will increase the site’s capacity to support long-term growth in the Americas.

Danish toymaker Lego Group is expanding its factory in Monterrey, Mexico, creating additional packing and warehousing capacity that sets the company up for what it calls “long-term growth in the Americas.”

In a Nov. 14 news release, Lego officials said the firm will invest US$205 million and add 17 product lines to the 51 it already operates by the end of 2025. Lego also plans to add 900 more workers to the 5,000 that are already employed at the facility. Finally, the factory will increase in size to 334,00 square meters, up from its current size of 275,000 square meters.

The expansion also supports Lego’s sustainability goals, including the company’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 37 per cent by 2032. In addition to the solar panels already installed on existing buildings, the company installed a water treatment plant this year to reduce the factory’s water consumption. The plant is expected to reuse a total of 6,500 cubic meters of water each month by February 2024.

Lego says the factory is one of three where it not only molds and packages plastics bricks but also performs all other aspects of manufacturing and packaging of its products.

The expanded operations are due to start up in May 2025.