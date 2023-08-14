KraussMaffei ships first machine from new main plant in Parsdorf

The new plant in Parsdorf, with 250,000 square meters of floor space, has gone into operation.

Plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei has delivered the first machine from its new plant in Parsdorf, east of Munich, Germany.

The first machine, a GX 451-3000 injection molding machine, left the plant bound for Edinburgh, Indiana, which is south of Indianapolis.

KraussMaffei relocated its headquarters and main plant from Munich-Allach to Parsdorf earlier this year. The company had been based out of the Allach building for more than 80 years.

The new plant is expected to be completed by the end of the current year.

Advertisement

The company had already commissioned a new production facility in Jiaxing (China) in 2020. This was followed by the opening of new plants in Einbeck and Laatzen near Hanover, Germany. The plant in Parsdorf is KraussMaffei’s largest, with 250,000 square meters of floor space. The previous main site in the Allach district of Munich will be vacated and abandoned by the end of the year.

KrassMaffei officials say the new headquarters in Parsdorf will combine its corporate headquarters, injection molding and reaction process machinery; additive manufacturing; and mechanical production and automation, the last of which was previously based in Schwaig, Germany. “Just as the other three new sites in Germany and China, Parsdorf will also utilize the Smart Factory concept and sustainable building technology, including a rooftop photovoltaic installation that can produce up to 12.5 megawatts of electricity,” KraussMaffei said.

Parsdorf includes three production halls, a main administration building, four office and social buildings, two parking garages, a canteen, a cafeteria, and a 15,000-square-meter Customer Experience Centre. The new Customer Experience Centre includes a product and technology avenue, an event area, and a flexible auditorium, as well as a meeting centre and a lounge area.