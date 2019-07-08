KraussMaffei rebrands itself ahead of K show

July 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to reposition its branding, Germany-based machinery maker KraussMaffei Group is now consolidating all business divisions and its previous brands KraussMaffei, KraussMaffei Berstorff and Netstal under a single, unified brand of KraussMaffei.

In a July 3 statement, KraussMaffei described the repositioning as being in line with its “Compass” corporate strategy, which has already resulted in the launch of the Digital & Service Solutions (DSS) business unit.

As part of the repositioning, all subsidiaries and locations will operate under the name “KraussMaffei” from now on. Swiss-based Netstal-Maschinen AG will be known as “KraussMaffei High Performance AG”. “Its injection molding machinery will be integrated into the KraussMaffei portfolio under the established Netstal product brand, which means the Netstal name will still appear on the machinery itself,” the statement said. The KraussMaffei Berstorff brand which was used for Extrusion technology will be integrated in “KraussMaffei”. KraussMaffei Berstorff GmbH, which is headquartered in Hanover, Germany, will now be known as “KraussMaffei Extrusion GmbH”.

KraussMaffei is also releasing a new corporate design that will be used throughout the company, which will be rolled out to a wider audience during the upcoming K 2019 trade show in Germany in October.

“The common appearance supports the further integration of the injection molding, extrusion, and reaction process machinery divisions, which already work hand in hand for many applications, for example lightweight construction,” KraussMaffei said. “This means that customers can select the solution that best suits them from the whole technology portfolio via their respective contact person.”