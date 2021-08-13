KraussMaffei High Performance business becomes “Netstal” again

Munich, Germany-based KraussMaffei Group will transfer its KraussMaffei High Performance AG business into an independent unit operating under the “Netstal” name on Oct. 1.

The new subgroup will manage the Netstal new machines and service business worldwide from its subsidiaries, according to KraussMaffei CEO Michael Ruf.

“With this step, we are taking into account the wishes of our customers and reuniting the NETSTAL brand and the Netstal organization under a common name,” Ruf said in an Aug. 13 news release. “We are convinced that in the future Netstal will be able to respond to customers and their applications with even greater focus than before and offer them the added value for which the Netstal brand has stood for many decades.”

“The markets served by Netstal have proven to be crisis-proof even during the pandemic,” the news release continued. “KraussMaffei therefore anticipates strong growth in these areas, particularly in the medical as well as the PET segments. Here, Netstal offers a machine series with the new PET Line that provides unique added value.”

Advertisement

Renzo Davatz will head Netstal as CEO, reporting to Ruf.