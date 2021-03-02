KraussMaffei Group sells KraussMaffei Austria to Luger GmbH

Germany-based processing machinery maker KraussMaffei Group has sold its subsidiary KraussMaffei Austria to the Austrian family-owned machinery sales firm Luger GmbH.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a March 2 news release, KraussMaffei said the former KraussMaffei Austria will operate under the name KMAT Maschinen- und Service GmbH name.

With this sale, KraussMaffei Group said it’s “aiming to further intensify its sales and service business in the Austrian and Hungarian markets” for injection molding, reaction process and extrusion machinery under the KraussMaffei and Netstal brands.

The Luger GmbH is an Austrian family business with headquarters in Purkersdorf near Vienna. The company’s business activities focus on sales, planning, assembly, and service of machines and peripheral equipment for the plastics processing industry. KraussMaffei and Luger had already extended their sales cooperation in the middle of last year.

“The sale of KraussMaffei Austria is part of our strategic realignment,” said KraussMaffei Group CEO Michael Ruf. “It will bring us even closer to our customers. With the sales and service competence of Luger and its employees, we will be able to act even faster and more efficiently in Austria and Hungary in the future.”