KraussMaffei Corp. names Nolan Strall as new president

Processing equipment maker KraussMaffei has named Nolan Strall as president of KraussMaffei Corp. North America (KMC).

Strall will report directly to Volker Nilles, executive vice president of new machines.

Strall succeeds Charles Rogers, who following a transitionary period will be leaving the company in early February.

Prior to this position, Strall served as KMC’s vice president of North American operations and aftermarket, and director of North American aftermarket.

Strall holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology Engineering, with a focus in Manufacturing Information Systems Technology, along with a Minor in Business Administration from Ohio University. Prior to KMC, Nolan’s previous employment included working at Siemens across multiple operating sites in various operational functional leadership positions.

KMC, the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based KraussMaffei Group GmbH, is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

“The team we are building here in Florence has a deep technical background in our core technologies, of course, but we’ve also added key leaders and intiatives in complimentary technologies, which will add new solutions for our existing customer base, as well as provide penetration into new markets,” Strall said in a statement. “It’s a humbling privilege to have the chance to support and lead the team in North America strategically and operationally as president, and I look forward to contributing to KraussMaffei’s positive development, especially with regard to growth through new markets and technology diversification.”

John Fini will succeed Strall in the role of vice president of DSS for KMC.