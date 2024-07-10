KraussMaffei CFO Jörg Breme stepping down

Thomas Giese will take over the CFO duties of the KraussMaffei Group on an interim basis beginning on Aug. 1.

Machinery manufacturer KraussMaffei’s chief financial officer (CFO) Jörg Breme is leaving the company at his own request on July 31, the Germany-based company announced in a July 8 news release.

According to KraussMaffei officials, Thomas Giese will take over the CFO duties of the KraussMaffei Group on an interim basis beginning on Aug. 1. He will report to the management of the KraussMaffei Group, specifically CEO Chi Zhang. In the course of July, Bremer will hand over his responsibilities to Giese, the news release said, “in order to ensure a structured transition.”

“We would like to thank Jörg Bremer for his great achievements over the past years,” Zhang said in the release. “He has made important contributions to advancing KraussMaffei in key areas and has set important milestones for our company.”

Giese has spent 30 years working for international companies in the healthcare, energy, and automotive industries, and has taken on the role of CFO for various industrial companies such as BOS Group, the IFA Group, and GKN Automotive. He also held various management positions for the Elster Group for over 18 years. “With his many years of management experience in the areas of finance and controlling, he will provide important stimulus for KraussMaffei,” the release said.

The announcement of Breme’s departure follows a management reshuffle at KraussMaffei at the beginning of 2024.