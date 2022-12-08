KraussMaffei appoints Robert Martin as VP of machine sales

German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei Group (KMG) has named Robert Martin as its new senior vice president of global sales effective immediately.

He succeeds Tobias Daniel, who left the company to pursue other professional goals.

In his new role, Martin will have responsibility for injection molding, extrusion, reaction process machinery, automation and additive manufacturing, as well as global strategic orientation of sales. He will be based at the KraussMaffei location in Florence, Ky., and report to Xiaojun Cui, KraussMaffei’s executive VP for new machines. Martin’s regions of responsibility include North America and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Martin’s resume includes leadership roles in global sales, strategic planning and business development. He was most recently president and chief commercial officer at Fives High Precision Machines, a leading provider of precision machine tool solutions, where he led commercial operations.