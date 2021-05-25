Canadian Plastics

KraussMaffei appoints Jörg Bremer as new CFO

Bremer, 44, will also become the CFO of the Shanghai-listed KraussMaffei Co. Ltd. and a member of the KraussMaffei Group management board.

Jörg Bremer. Photo Credit: KraussMaffei

Plastics equipment manufacturer KraussMaffei Group has named Jörg Bremer as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

Most recently, Bremer was CFO and management board member of international mobility service provider Sixt SE; prior to that, he was the North American CFO of automotive supplier Brose Fahrzeugteile.

“We are delighted to have been able to recruit an accomplished manager as Jörg Bremer as CFO for KraussMaffei,” Dr. Michael Ruf, KraussMaffei CEO chairman of the management board, said in a May 25 news release. “His many years of experience in international companies are a great asset for us. I am firmly convinced that with his dynamism and competence we will achieve our ambitious growth targets.”

Germany-based KraussMaffei makes injection molding machines, extruders for pipe and profiles, compounding extruders, and polyurethane processing machinery.

