KraussMaffei acquires pultrusion specialist Pultrex

February 25, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

KraussMaffei Group GmbH: the German manufacturer of injection molding machines, machines for plastics extrusion technology, and reaction process machinery, has acquired Pultrex Ltd., a UK-based based provider of pultrusion, pullwinding, and filament winding systems.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in the British town of Manningtree, Pultrex has over 40 years of experience in the field of pultrusion, the continuous strand drawing of fibre-reinforced profiles and round rods. More than 600 Pultrex pultrusion systems are in use worldwide. The product portfolio includes complete pultrusion, pullwinding and filament winding systems. In addition, Pultrex manufactures profiles for numerous customers, for example in the construction, transport, and wind power industries.

The Manningtree location of Pultrex will be the KraussMaffei Competence Center for the construction of pullers, filament winding and pullwinding systems.

“[By acquiring] Pultrex, we have a valuable, experienced partner at our side, with whom we will expand our pultrusion business division for the long term,” Nicolas Beyl, president of the reaction process machinery segment at KraussMaffei Group, said in a statement. “We will pursue the aim of promoting standardized pultrusion system construction.”

“The range of use of pultruded profiles is extremely diverse and continues to grow,” Pultrex’s managing director Colin Leek said in the statement. “Thanks to the cooperation with KraussMaffei, completely new opportunities and applications will arise for us and our customers.”