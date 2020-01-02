KM veteran Paul Caprio is the new president of Engel Machinery

January 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Paul Caprio, a 30-year machinery sales veteran and the former head of Krauss-Maffei Corp., has been appointed as the new president of injection molding machine maker Engel Machinery Inc. in York, Pa.

In a Jan. 2 statement, Engel said that Caprio is managing the sales and service subsidiary of the North American operation of Austria-based injection molding machinery maker Engel Holding GmbH together with current CEO Mark Sankovitch. Sankovitch has been the president and CEO of Engel North America since 2009 and continues a leading role as CEO of North America with the plan to retire end of 2021.

“I am excited to be working for Engel, a company that is known for its overall leadership position and cutting-edge technical advancements in in the global machinery market,” Caprio said. “I am also incredibly impressed with the knowledge of the global management team as it pertains to customers and the day-to-day challenges they face in the marketplace.”

“It is a privilege to have two industry experts like Mark Sankovitch and Paul Caprio work together for two years,” Engel Austria head Christoph Steger said. “We can therefore guarantee a high degree of continuity for both employees and customers in North America.”

Engel’s Canadian subsidiary, Engel Canada Inc., is located in Waterloo, Ont.