Kautex resumes normal business operations after Jwell acquisition

Extrusion blow molding machinery Kautex Maschinenbau System GmbH says it is “back to its normal operative business” after it declared insolvency in 2023 and was acquired by China’s Jwell Machinery in January.

In a March 5 statement, Kautex officials also said the company “continues implementing [its] corporate strategy” of quality and leadership excellence.

Haichao He, president of Jwell, said Kautex and its employees have a strong reputation in the market, and Jwell expects to “continue to pursue this strategy consistently and enrich it with elements of the Jwell strategy.”

Three blow molding machines have been shipped out from Kautex’s production facility in Bonn, Germany, to customers so far after the successful factory acceptance test in Bonn. “The next three machines will be ready in the upcoming months,” the company said.

Sales and after-sales activities have been a focus, along with supply chain management, the company added.

There is also a management shake-up at Kautex Maschinenbau Group, CEO and CSO Thomas Hartkämper leaving the company at his request.

“After we were able to ensure that the established corporate strategy was maintained, I was able to accept a new challenge in my professional career with a clear conscience,” Hartkämper said. “The management team we have built up over the last few years represents the path we have taken to align the Kautex Maschinenbau Group with sustainable growth. The entry of the strategic investor and the associated completion of the transformation is a very good time for me to hand over a reorganized and up-and-coming company to the next level.”

Jwell Machinery, based in Suzhou City, China, manufactures extrusion equipment.