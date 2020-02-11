Kautex Maschinenbau appoints Thomas Hartkämper as its new CEO

February 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion blow molding machinery maker Kautex Maschinenbau has appointed Thomas Hartkämper as its new CEO.

Hartkämper is taking over from Dr. Olaf Weiland, who has led the Bonn, Germany-based company since 2005. The development is part of a succession plan put in place by Weiland four years ago.

In a statement, Kautex described Hartkämper, 50, as having “a forward-looking approach to business operations”. Prior to joining Kautex, he managed various companies that operate internationally in mechanical engineering and plant engineering. He also has experience in the plastics industry.

“I’m glad that Thomas Hartkämper has accepted this challenge,” Weiland said in the statement. “Over the past few months, we have worked closely together to prepare for this succession. Above all, he stands for customer focus and strong team performance. I’m sure that we’ve made the right decision in choosing him to steer Kautex safely, and with the necessary foresight, through the processes of change that are affecting our entire industry.”

Weiland, who is also a shareholder in Kautex Maschinenbau, is joining the advisory board, which is the controlling body of the company.

In addition to its headquarters in Bonn, Kautex also operates a customer service centre in Berlin, and regional offices in the U.S., Russia, China, Italy, India, Mexico, and Malaysia.