Kautex Maschinenbau modernizing, extending its packaging portfolio

Extrusion blow molding specialist Kautex Maschinenbau has announced plans to modernize and extend its portfolio for the packaging sector over the next few months.

According to the Bonn, Germany-based company, the portfolio will be streamlined and presented using a more modular and transparent approach so as to meet future customer requirements.

The goal of the new strategy, the company said, is to “develop smart production solutions for articles, which can be produced at a reasonable cost while adding value and providing the highest quality.”

“The product initiative is our response to global customer and market requirements,” said Thomas Hartkämper, CEO at Kautex Maschinenbau. Important drivers include the highest melt quality, maximum energy and material savings, he added, plus PCR processing.

Hartkämper also emphasised the importance of the company’s transition towards a more partner and customer-oriented perspective, with a focus on adding value in areas including maximum output capacity, high availability, short set-up and servicing times, and straightforward operation. “We live the new ‘BeOne’ culture throughout the Kautex Group,” he said. “The global team has demonstrated tremendous passion over the last few months while doing an unbelievable job of rolling out this product initiative.”

The initiative includes introducing a “Made by Kautex” label that will mean that the same components are installed at all global production locations with uniform quality standards. “All product ranges will also be equipped with the same, smart operating system,” the company said.