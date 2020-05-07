Kautex Maschinenbau appoints new global sales manager for the packaging division

May 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based blow molding equipment manufacturer Kautex Maschinenbau has appointed Michael Müller as global sales manager for its packaging division.

Müller will be responsible for managing and driving the division’s sales activities.

In a press release, Kautex officials said the recruitment is part of a far-reaching change process, which includes not only the realignment of the business areas but also a restructuring of the sales organization initiated last year.

Müller’s move to Kautex marks a return to the company he first joined as a designer in 1995, after leaving university.

Kautex’s chief strategy officer Andreas Lichtenauer welcomed the appointment, adding that Müller knows the international packaging market well and has “valuable” contacts. “As a mechanical engineer with a focus on construction technology, he has excellent technical knowledge in mechanical engineering,” Lichtenauer said. “Over the course of his professional career, he has also acquired decisive knowledge and insights in PET production, most recently as sales manager at a leading supplier of injection molding technology.”

Headquartered in Bonn, Kautex has a customer service centre in Berlin and regional offices in the U.S., Mexico, Russia, China, Italy, India, and Malaysia.