Kautex Maschinenbau appoints Julia Keller as new CFO

April 9, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion blow molding machinery maker Kautex Maschinenbau, based in Bonn, Germany, has named Julia Keller as its new CFO.

A business studies graduate who specialized in finance and human resources, Keller takes over from Frank Röhrlein, who will be retiring.

In a press release, Kautex Maschinenbau described Keller as “a proven expert in process optimization and lean management and was most recently head of finance and authorized signatory at a company in the construction engineering sector.”

She has been working with Frank Röhrlein at Kautex Maschinenbau, to prepare for taking over from him, since September 2019. “She already took over management of the Human Resources division in January of this year, and will also continue in that position,” the press release said. “With these two positions, she is taking on a central role in the company management.”