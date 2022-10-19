K 2022 opens in Düsseldorf

The biggest international plastics and rubber trade show in the world celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

K 2022 has opened at Messe Düsseldorf, in Düsseldorf, Germany, and it runs from Oct. 19 to 26.

According to show officials, a total of 3,037 exhibitors are taking up approximately 179,000 square meters of space this year, compared with 3,327 exhibitors that occupied about 177,000 square meters at the last edition of K in 2019.

Among the 63 nations that have exhibiting companies, Germany has 401 exhibitors, China has over 300 exhibitors, the U.S. has just over 100, and Canada has 15 exhibiting companies. There are no Russian firms exhibiting at the show this year, as a result of that country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Plastics is at the show. Check back with us for daily updates.