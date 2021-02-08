Nordson appoints Jesus Crespo as VP of polymer processing systems division

Precision dispensing equipment maker Nordson Corp. has appointed Jesus Crespo as vice president leading its polymer processing systems (PPS) division.

Crespo’s appointment follows the announced retirement of John J. Keane, executive vice president, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with Nordson

Crespo brings twenty years of executive experience in industrial management. Most recently he was vice president and general manager of Oshkosh Corp.’s OEM concrete mixer truck business, and previously he served as vice president and general manager of the global appliance division of Illinois Tool Works.

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson’s PPS products include BKG pelletizers, melt pumps, and melt filtration systems and EDI polymer extrusion and fluid coating dies. The PPS division is now part of the industrial precision solutions (IPS) segment of Nordson, formed in 2020 in a corporate business realignment and headed by Gregory Merk, executive vice president.