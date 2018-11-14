Jason Sears is new president of Dri-Air Industries

Sears takes over the helm of the East Windsor, Conn.-based drying equipment maker after the recent death of his father Charlie Sears, who founded Dri-Air in 1985.
November 14, 2018 by Canadian Plastics
Drying system maker Dri-Air Industries Inc. has named Jason Sears as its new president.
Sears takes over the helm of the East Windsor, Conn.-based company after the death of his father Charlie Sears, who founded Dri-Air in 1985.
Charlie Sears passed away in August at the age of 78.
Jason Sears has been an employee at Dri-Air for 30 years, beginning after school during his high school years learning such skills as welding, electrical wiring, painting, packing, and machine assembly. He joined Dri-Air full-time after earning his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island in 1992.
Dri-Air currently employs approximately 27 workers. The company’s products are distributed in Canada by Maguire Products Canada Inc.
