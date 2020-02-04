Jabil rebrands its healthcare division

February 4, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Manufacturing services company Nypro Inc. is renaming its injection molding division and consolidating it with all of its other healthcare businesses.

Formerly called Nypro, the division will be renamed Jabil Healthcare and is comprised of orthopedics, spine, trauma and associated medical instruments operations.

“By harnessing the power of the Jabil and Nypro teams, we are in the unique position to accelerate technology advancements and augment the value we bring to our customers, their patients and the health care industry,” Steve Borges, Jabil CEO and executive vice president, said in a Feb. 3 statement. “With the rise of digital health and additive manufacturing, the time is right to unite our diverse capabilities and domain expertise under one strong brand.”

The company serves five sectors in the industry: orthopedics, diagnostics, consumer health, pharmaceutical delivery systems, and medical devices.

“With more than 50 years of expertise, Jabil Healthcare is well versed in integrating components and subsystems into pharmaceutical, orthopedic, diagnostic, medical and consumer healthcare devices,” Borges said. “As a united team with a clear mission, we are powerfully positioned to help our customers deliver high-quality, innovative products and services that improve patient outcomes.”

The restructuring and renaming comes on the heels of Nypro’s announcement last week that it would invest US$18.5 million into its Asheville, N.C. operations. The investment will specifically add new technology, machinery, equipment, and expanding facilities. As a result, 68 new positions will be added to the 325 existing employees.