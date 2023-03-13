Italian blow molding machine maker Magic comes to North America

The company has opened a new facility in Whitmore Lake, Michigan.

An established Italian manufacturer of blow molding machines now has a footprint in North America.

Magic, headquartered in the northern Italian town of Besana, has opened a new plant in Whitmore Lake, Mich., about 50 miles west of Detroit.

Magic was founded more than 60 years ago, and has been offering all-electric blow molding units since 1997. The company stopped making hydraulic machines and began making all-electric machines exclusively in 2014.

In a news release, Magic says that more than 1,600 of its all-electric blow molding machines are currently in operation worldwide.

Compared with hydraulic systems, electric machines consume 55 per cent less energy and slash maintenance costs by as much as 70 per cent, the release said.

Magic’s newest all-electric extrusion blow molding machine is a centrepiece of the new Whitmore Lake facility’s showroom, the release said. Features of the dual-station ME T14-600-D include:

15.4-ton clamping force

600-mm carriage stroke

single parison head

automatic internal deflashing with pick-and-place bottle standing system

scrap conveyor

conformity with UL 508A

compatibility with heads with a maximum c/d of 2 x 270, 3 x 180, 4 x 130, 5 x 105, or 6 x 85 mm

Magic can provide local technical and remote support and machine training is available. Spare parts are kept in stock.