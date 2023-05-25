Ipex parent company Aliaxis acquiring Valencia Pipe’s manufacturing division

The deal brings two production facilities and one distribution centre in the Western U.S.

Aliaxis SA, parent company of pipe and fittings maker Ipex in North America, is acquiring the manufacturing division of the U.S.-based Valencia Pipe Co. for US$250 million.

The acquisition expands the company’s reach into the Western U.S. by adding two manufacturing facilities, located in Walla Walla, Wash., and Kingman Az., as well as a distribution centre in Kingman.

The Valencia pipe and fittings manufacturing division primarily produces ABS, PVC, and MDPE pipe for the residential market.

“Valencia’s plastic pipe and fittings manufacturing division brings two modern plants and a distribution centre, providing a highly complementary geographic and product fit with Ipex, Aliaxis’s leading brand in North America,” Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis, said in a May 23 news release.

Ipex has plants in Pineville, N.C., and five molding plants in Canada.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval. Both parties anticipate a completion of the transaction over the coming weeks.