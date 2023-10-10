Ipex opens ‘flagship’ injection molding plant

The Pineville, N.C.-based pipe extruder has invested $200 million into its headquarters to boost capacity.

In what it calls its largest investment to date, Pineville, N.C.-based pipe extruder Ipex USA LLC has spent US$200 million at its headquarters to boost capacity and create a technological flagship described as “the most advanced plastics facilities in the manufacturing industry”.

The new 200,000-square-foot injection molding plant features 60 electric presses, automation for sorting, labeling, counting, packing and assembly, and cloud connectivity, and will manufacture fittings for plumbing, electrical, industrial and municipal applications.

The plant also is fully climate-controlled, uses energy-efficient lighting, and is equipped with high-efficiency machines to reduce the use of both electricity and water. Ipex officials expect to realize about US$700,000 in operational savings annually.

“This facility is an important part of our North American growth strategy to expand our U.S. footprint and better serve our customers,” Ipex CEO Alex Mestres said in an Oct. 5 news release.

Approximately 70 new jobs have been created at the plant, with another 80 more by the end of 2024.

Ipex is part of Oakville, Ontario-based Ipex Group, an Aliaxis brand and company.