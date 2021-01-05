IPEG acquires long-time Conair partner Phoenix Systems

Phoenix Systems Corp., a Tustin, Calif.-based supplier of high-volume conveying systems for plastic pellets and powders, has been acquired by IPEG Industrial Group, the parent company of auxiliary equipment supplier Conair Group.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Conair, which is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pa., has been a long-time collaborator with Phoenix on specialized powder conveying and railcar unloading equipment and technology. The company and its products will now become part of Conair.

In a Jan. 5 statement, IPEG president Kirk Winstead said the acquisition “bolsters Conair bulk material-handling capabilities and enhances its ability to serve customers in certain industries, like packaging, which consume high-volumes of material. With that,” he continued, “we also acquire the applications knowledge and intellectual property, which will allow us to more easily develop new products and extend the line further.”

Leroy Johnson, the former owner of Phoenix Systems, is now retiring. “Conair’s emphasis on excellence in customer service and satisfaction aligned closely with my belief that putting the customer first builds strong and loyal customer relationships,” Johnson said. “As I considered retirement, it was a natural progression to transition my products into the Conair brand.”