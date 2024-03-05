Intek adds second facility with Wisconsin extrusion plant purchase

The site is structured to manufacture high-quality extrusion solutions for the fenestration market.

As part of its long-term growth and diversification strategy, thermoplastic extruder Intek Plastics Inc. has acquired a 72,000-square-foot extrusion facility in Medford, Wis.

With complementary equipment, the facility – Intek’s second – is structured to manufacture high-quality extrusion solutions for the fenestration market.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Hastings, Minn., Intek supplies engineered thermoplastic extrusions, fabricated sub-assemblies, specializing in in custom profiles for construction, fenestration, hydroponics, lighting, and refrigeration applications.

Advertisement

“In addition to continuous investment in our Hastings facility, adding the Medford plant greatly increases our twin-screw extruder capacity,” Intek CEO Kevin Hogan said in a March 5 new3s release. “This allows us to immediately support the growth of our customers and further expand into the agriculture, power, infrastructure, lighting, and other markets.”

The Wisconsin plant provides the company with risk reduction, company officials said, by giving it production capabilities from two locations. The equipment acquired “is equivalent to Intek’s” twin-screw extruders in the Hastings facility, they added.