Injection molding consultant RJG launches new logo and brand

Injection molding training specialist RJG has rebranded itself, saying it will better represent the company’s plans for bringing the injection molding industry into the future.

The new brand includes a fully redesigned logo to replace the original, which was first created in 1985; and new colours, imagery, and messaging.

The icon of the logo represents several things, the company said: the brain shape symbolizes knowledge and people, the inside of a strain gage sensor, the two halves of a mold; and the three lines symbolize training, technology, and consulting.

“This new logo represents a new phase of RJG,” said Kara Eskeli, global marketing manager at RJG. “We are still the client-focused family that we have always been, but we are now launching into the future with huge plans for transforming the injection molding industry. This brand image better represents who we are moving forward, and we are so excited to share it with the world.”

Headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., RJG offers injection molding training, technology and consulting.