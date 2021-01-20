Injection molding and mold equipment supplier Alba Enterprises relocates to Colorado

Injection molding and mold equipment supplier Alba Enterprises LLC has moved from California to Colorado, adding workers, 3D modeling, and in-house mold sampling on micromolding injection molding machines.

The new headquarters is located in Loveland, Colorado, near a major logistics hub and one hour from Denver International Airport. The facility opened Nov. 1, 2020, Alba officials said in a Jan. 20 statement, and is fully operational.

“We designed and built the new facility in order to deliver comprehensive, multidisciplinary guidance solving application needs spanning DFM, tooling, thermodynamics, advance simulation, and machine and auxiliary selection,” said Rich Oles, Alba’s CEO. “[We] provide project management from part inception, mold build, first articles, and delivery and installation of the final production cell.”

Alba distributes Cronoplast SL’s Babyplast micro injection molding machines, Vega srl mold hydraulic cylinders, Alba-brand Quick Knockout Couplers, and Alba-developed peripherals and mold components.

Alba also is continuing its strategic partner relationships with companies such as Angel Hill Technologies, Asaclean, Cold Jet, HRSflow, Kistler, Kruse Analysis, MoldTrax, Moretto USA, HRSflow, and Scientific Molding.