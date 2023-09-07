Injection Molding and Design Expo interview: Ampacet Corp.’s Douglas A. Brownfield

AMI’s Injection Molding and Design Expo is coming up on Sept. 20-21 in Novi, Mich.

One of the exhibitors will be global masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corp. Ampacet also produces a line of in-line colour measurement and correction technologies that can automate how injection molders QC their colour molded parts today. The Spectro technology can be integrated with other machine vision surface defect technologies for a comprehensive QC program. The SpectroMetric technology actually adjusts the colour feed in real-time based on L.a.b. variations during the molding process to ensure the color remains in specification.

Douglas A. Brownfield, Ampacet’s commercial director, discussed Ampacet, some broader industry trends, and the upcoming Injection Molding and Design Expo in this Q&A issued by the show’s organizers.

Are there any new technology developments that Ampacet is working on at the moment?

Brownfield: New colour on-demand system that will allow molders to produce their own colors, just like your local hardware paint company. The Command colour system utilizes mono pigments to allow for an automated method of producing custom colours on demand. No need to inventory hundreds of custom colours that end up obsolete and warehouse space is wasted on obsolete inventories. Use between 15 – 20 mono pigments in an automated blending process to create any custom colour required.

What are the biggest challenges facing the injection molding industry today, and how can they be overcome?

Brownfield: Shortage and expense of trained labour. Automation will be critical to run a “lights-out” operation involving only a few labourers. Depending upon labour to drive daily production output is not a long-term plan for success in today’s market. Less reliance on labour will be critical and can be accomplished through automation. Automation that creates a ‘lights-out’ manufacturing operation will create a significant competitive advantage for companies in the future.

How do you see the sector developing in the next five to ten years?

Brownfield: Automation of operations to create competitive advantages for the molder. Machine vision technology that will predict and even correct quality issues before they occur will drive the industry. Ai technology will be consistent and more reliable than manual labour performing similar tasks.

Ampacet is exhibiting at the Injection Molding and Design Expo. What are you most looking forward to?

Brownfield: The ability to demonstrate new Ai automation for surface detection and accurate in-line colour measurement for total QC automation. Connecting with injection molding companies that are looking for future technologies today that will drive their operations for success within this ever-competitive industry with escalating cost to manufacture.