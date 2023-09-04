Injection Molding and Design Expo adds free training seminars

The seminars will take place in the Learning Space, a new free-to-attend conference theater at the exhibition that's being held on Sept. 20-21 in Novi, Mich.

The Injection Molding and Design Expo, coming up on Sept. 20-21 in Novi, Mich., has announced a program of educational talks, including training seminars from leading specialists in the field.

Taking place in the Learning Space, a new free-to-attend conference theater at the exhibition, the talks will feature experts from four of the industry’s leading training companies – Beaumont, Paulson, RJG, and Routsis – giving a series of seminars on a range of practical methods for improving the productivity and profitability of molding operations.

On the first day of the expo, Jennifer Schmidt, senior instructor at Beaumont Technologies, will cover injection molding simulation, looking what is needed to deliver reliable and trustworthy results. She will be followed by Todd Bryant, senior technical instructor and product developer at Paulson Training Programs, who will address four key plastic variables in injection molding. In particular, he will look at how these can be used to develop successful troubleshooting and training strategies.

The second day of the event will include a seminar on best practices in purging techniques and procedures that will be given by Daniel Stephens, vice president at Routsis Training. Later that day, RJG trainer Jacque Gibson will discuss how to improve profitability by making quality plastics parts every time.

Advertisement

These four seminars are just one part of a busy in the Learning Zone, show organizers said – there are more talks covering a range of useful tips for troubleshooting and process optimization. Additional speakers will address business and management issues. For example, Missy Rogers, president of Noble Plastics, will give a keynote presentation on meeting the challenges of hiring and retention for manufacturers. The other keynote talk is on implementing sustainable solutions in injection molding and will be given by two representatives from Teel Plastics – Steve Schick, chief technical officer, and Christian Herrild, director of growth strategies.

View the full program for the Learning Zone here. It’s one of two conference theaters at the event, with the other hosting a series of industry debates featuring senior representatives from Altium Packaging, Amcor, Champion Plastics, IAC, Medbio, MMI Engineered Solutions, Radius Packaging, Sundberg-Ferar, Team 1 Plastics, Westfall Technik, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and many more. The full line-up for this theater is available here.