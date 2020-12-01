Injection molder Moldworx acquired by Singapore-based Sunningdale Tech Ltd.

U.S.-based injection molder Moldworx LLC has been acquired by Singapore-based Sunningdale Tech Ltd. via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunningdale Tech Inc., which is headquartered in Michigan.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Moldworx operate from a 24,000-square-foot facility located in Chandler, Arizona, and serves the medical, construction, agricultural, and pharmaceutical markets.

Moldworx will retain the name as well as all of its current 35 employees including founder and president Jim Taylor, who is now vice president and general manager, as well as his business partner, Joe Motyka, who is the director of operations.

Sunningdale Tech Ltd. employs approximately 8,000 people globally and operates more than 1,000 injection presses in 18 manufacturing facilities in eight countries around the world.

Sunningdale builds injection molds for presses in the 10 to 1,800 ton range, primarily for the automotive, consumer, and healthcare markets, for film insert molding (FIM), LSR, stack molds, multi-shot, gas assist, and molds for thin-wall high speed molding.

Moldworx began as a mold design and manufacturing operation and eventually grew into molding. Today, Moldworx operates 10 injection molding presses ranging from 55 to 400 tons.

“While we weren’t looking to sell, Sunningdale was looking for entry into the U.S. market with a successful company that was aligned with their capabilities in the markets they serve,” said Taylor. “We’re looking forward to being part of the next phase of the continued growth of Moldworx.”