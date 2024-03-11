Indicor buys bottle quality control specialist Agr International

Agr will keep its name, brands, and operational footprint after the acquisition.

Agr International Inc., a provider of quality and process control technologies for plastic beverage packaging, is being purchased by Indicor LLC, for a undisclosed amount.

Indicor is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It was formed in January 2023, and owns a range of companies including Dynisco, which makes pressure and temperature sensors for the extrusion sector.

Agr, which is headquartered in Butler, Pa., will keep its name, brands, and operational footprint after the acquisition. The business will be led by Agr’s president, Sudha Jebadurai.

“Agr is a terrific business with clear niche market leadership, mission-critical solutions, deep customer intimacy, and a commitment to supporting their customers’ quality and sustainability needs,” Indicor CEO Doug Wright said in a March 7 statement. “This acquisition demonstrates Indicor’s disciplined capital deployment strategy of partnering with high-quality, leading businesses that compound Indicor’s long-term financial returns.”