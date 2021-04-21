In-person Chinaplas show wraps up in Shenzhen

The in-person Chinaplas 2021 trade show wrapped up on April 16 with a total of 152,134 visitors: 149,771 local and 2,363 overseas.

The four-day show ran April 13-16 in Shenzhen, the first time it has been staged in the southeastern China city.

Though the total number of visitors this year dropped by 6.85 per cent, the number of local visitors increased by 23.46 per cent compared to the previous edition of show in Guangzhou in 2019, show officials said. In addition, the show’s live streaming platform has attracted 363,000 viewers.

The show was moved to a new venue at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, which has an exhibition area of over 350,000 square meters. The 2021 edition of the show had more than 3,600 exhibitors.

Last year, Chinaplas 2020 was scheduled to be held in Guangzhou; the show was postponed at first, and then canceled entirely. The last edition, 2019 in Guangzhou, had more than 160,000 attendees.