Improved strand pelletizers from Coperion offer optimized pellet quality

September 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Coperion Pelletizing Technology GmbH, with North American headquartered in Salinas, Kansas, is introducing improved dual bearing strand pelletizers which have been re-engineered to offer easy, rapid handling and optimized pellet quality.

The SP140, SP240 and SP340 models in the SP series have been equipped with a variety of enhanced features, beginning with a new proprietary technology for cutting gap adjustment designed to offer faster and more comfortable adjustment. Fine adjustment is also simpler and more precise, as it can be done by hand without tools. Likewise, the integrated spring pre-tensioning eliminates the screws’ free clearance, markedly reducing machine setup times.

Along with the more compact design and integration of the operation panel into the machine, the reworking of the interior space counts first and foremost among further new developments. The robust cutting tools have been installed closer to one another, thus enabling a shorter, unguided strand length in the pelletizer and the best possible cutting results, especially with soft materials. This new construction results in less dead space in the interior which, together with optimized edges and fewer free surfaces, provides improved cleanability.

Further features available as options include a high temperature-resistant upper feed roll for long service life, as well as wear-protected or corrosion-protected cutting rotors for highly filled or reinforced materials.

The company will unveil the new SP series models at the K 2019 trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany in October.