Herrmann Ultrasonics expanding its U.S. headquarters

December 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

As part of a six-year planned growth strategy, ultrasonic manufacturer Herrmann Ultrasonics is adding 10,000 square feet to its U.S. headquarters in Bartlett, Ill.

In a statement, Herrmann’s executive vice president and general manager Uwe Peregi said that the expansion will increase the company’s footprint to 30,000 square feet, allowing for additional manufacturing space, as well as increased employee growth.

The expansion will include a new training/buy-off centre for customer seminars and hands-on technology training, an all-new packaging and metals lab for material trials and testing, as well as newly designed office space.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-June, and company plans to hold a technology day for customers after that.

“Continuous growth of [our] plastics, packaging, nonwovens, and newly developed metals divisions, has allowed [us] to establish technology centres throughout North America and Mexico,” the statement said. “The expansion of the U.S. headquarters will allow us to support growing markets and demands.”

Herrmann’s ultrasonic welding technologies use ultrasonic vibrations to strategically melt plastics and other materials, allowing them to be joined without adhesives, screws or heat from an outside source.