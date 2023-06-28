Haitian opens injection press manufacturing facility in Mexico

The new $50-million plant will boost production and shorten delivery times for customers in the region, and could eventually supply machines into North America.

Injection molding machine maker Haitian International has officially opened its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jalisco, Mexico – the China-based company’s first manufacturing site in North America.

The new plant is located in Mexico’s Centro Logistico Jalisco, an industrial park in Acatlan de Juarez, a municipality in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

Official representatives of the state of Jalisco, the municipality of Acatlan de Juarez, the top management of Haitian Group and 400 invited guests, including local customers, dealers, partners, and the employees of Haitian Mexico, took part in a formal ceremony on June 21.

The area of the new US$50-million site covers a total of 92,000 square meters for manufacturing, sales and administration. Around 27,000 square meters is production space with functions such as metalworking, assembly, application and service center, customer service. The remaining area is reserved for strategic developments. To date, more than 100 machines have been produced and delivered to regional customers after trial operation.

The new plant will boost production and shorten delivery times for customers in the region, the company said. For the time being, Haitian officials expect the plant to mainly supply machines to Central and South America, but it could eventually begin supplying servo-hydraulic machines to North America through its U.S.-based subsidiary Absolute Haitian.