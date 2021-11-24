Graham Partners sells medical device molder Medbio to undisclosed buyer

Private investment firm Graham Partners has sold Grand Rapids, Mich.-based medical device molder Medbio LLC to an unnamed buyer, for an undisclosed amount.

Medbio was acquired by Graham Partners in 2018, and during Graham’s ownership period Medbio completed two add-on acquisitions and executed multiple facility expansions, moving from a two-facility operation in 2018 to offering eight facilities. According to a Nov. 23 news release from Graham Partners, Medbio also enhanced its operations by investing heavily in automation, including over 50 collaborative robots and vision systems.

“With Medbio we saw the opportunity to acquire a fundamentally sound business with a growing position in the attractive medical and life sciences space and take it to the next level through both organic and acquisitive growth,” said Joe Heinmiller, managing principal at Graham Partners. “We enjoyed collaborating with Medbio’s management team and former owners to achieve our shared vision for this business.”

“The success we have had with Medbio over the past three years is a testimony of our partnership with Graham,” added Medbio CEO Chris Williams. “Their operational, manufacturing, and financial expertise catalyzed our business, positioning us for future lasting growth and profitability.”

Founded in 2004, Medbio specializes in cleanroom injection molding processes for medical device, life science, and biotechnology components.

Graham Partners is headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa.