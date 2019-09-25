Graham Partners invests in California blow molder VPET

September 25, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Investment firm Graham Partners has invested in VPET USA LLC, a Fontana, Calif.-based company that blow molds custom and stock PET plastic containers for the food packaging and beverage industries and that specializes in wide-mouth PET food packaging.

The financial terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

“Graham’s investment thesis for VPET is premised on coupling the company’s stable, diversified base business with a multitude of value creation opportunities to catalyze growth,” Adam Piatkowski, managing principal at Graham Partners, said in a statement.

VPET is able to “provide innovative PET packaging solutions with short lead times, giving its customers a speed to market advantage,” the statement added.

“Graham’s historical packaging experience and manufacturing know-how, coupled with the operational and growth opportunities at VPET, make this a very attractive acquisition for Graham Partners,” said Steven Graham, CEO of Graham Partners.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa., Graham Partners focuses on acquiring and investing in what it calls “higher growth, middle-market consumer and industrial manufacturing-related companies”.