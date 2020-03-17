Graham Engineering names Paul Lemmers as vice president of operations

March 17, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Blow molding and extrusion systems manufacturer Graham Engineering Corp. has named Paul Lemmers as its new vice president of operations.

In a statement, the York, Pa.-based company said that Lemmers “will have responsibility for quoting, planning, supply chain, assembly, and project management for all of [its] product lines and its 157,000 square foot facility”.

Lemmers joins Graham Engineering following a 19 year career at Danaher/Fortive Corp., where he served in senior operations roles of progressing responsibility in four of its businesses.

Prior to his career with Danaher/Fortive, he was facilities engineering manager at Lear Corp. He holds a B.Sc. in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University, and is a Six Sigma Black Belt with additional certifications including Kaizen, Lean Manufacturing, Value Stream Mapping, Daily Management, and Problem Solving.

Graham Engineering is part of the Graham Group, which also includes American Kuhne and Welex, all located in York.