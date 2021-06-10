Graham Engineering makes international sales appointment

York, Pa.-based machinery maker Graham Engineering Corp. has appointed Vladimir Ilyutovich to be director of international sales for extruders and systems.

In this position he will oversee the growth of the company’s technologies in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. He will be responsible for commercial management of Welex sheet lines, Graham Engineering extrusion blow molding systems, and American Kuhne systems for medical tubing, wire and cable, film, profiles, and compounding.

“Vladimir’s deep experience in extrusion of all types will be an invaluable asset for Graham Engineering in serving these growing markets,” said Michael Duff, vice president, sales and service.

Ilyutovich joined Graham Engineering in 2014 as director of international sales for medical systems. He holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from the Moscow Institute of Chemical Engineering.