Globeius named exclusive N. American distributor for Preven

Italy-based Preven s.r.l. makes die heads for extrusion blow molding applications and molds for single-stage injection stretch blow molding machines.

From left, Matteo Venturi, Preven mechanical engineer; Graeme Sands, Globeius general manager; and Jacopo Venturi, Preven management engineer. Photo Credit: Preven s.r.l.

Machinery distributor Globeius Inc. is now the exclusive North American distributor for Preven s.r.l. blow molding products.

Founded in 1968 and based in Bologna, Italy, Preven manufactures extrusion die heads for extrusion blow molding applications, as well as molds for single-stage injection stretch blow molding (ISBM) machines. The company also retrofits existing extrusion heads.

Globeius is also the exclusive North American distributor for Corsico, Italy-based extrusion blow molding machine manufacturer Plastiblow s.r.l.  “We were aware of Preven’s excellent reputation from our association with Plastiblow,” said Globeius general manager Graeme Sands. “After starting discussions with Preven at the K2022 show, we are pleased to announce we have been named their exclusive distributor for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.”

Globeius Inc is a third-generation family business based in Miami, Fla. In addition to blow molding machinery and equipment, its product line includes water hoses and manifolds, EOAT and maintenance supplies, conveyors, granulators, and heavy-duty mold racks.

